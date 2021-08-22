Editor’s note: Congratulations to Lori Bowman, the fifth weekly winner in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest sponsored by the Times News and Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. As a weekly winner, Lori will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. Everyone who enters is eligible for weekly prizes; a random monthly prize drawing, the next of which is scheduled for Aug. 23; and the grand prize. Visit contests.timesnews.net to share your story.
By Lori Bowman
I moved to Kingsport as a junior in high school back in 1978. We came from a small town in New Jersey (across the bay from Staten Island — not the pretty part of Jersey), and my parents purchased a house on the foothills of Bays Mountain about a half mile from the entrance road.
My sister and I were 11 months apart, and since we didn’t have any friends yet it wasn’t long before my parents found us something to do besides hanging out at the Moose pool every day or getting on my mother’s last nerve.
My parents somehow got us both jobs with the Youth Conservation Corps on Bays Mountain. At first, I hated it! We had to be there at the unholy hour of 7 or 7:30 a.m. — in the summer! We were two girls from New Jersey who went to a school that didn’t start until 12:20 in the afternoon due to overcrowding — so those were some rough mornings!
The YCC was a paying job though; it was minimum wage ($2.65 per hour, according to Google), but that gave us some money to spend at the cool new mall that just opened a year or so earlier, and that made things a little easier.
I complained some, but to be honest waking up in the morning and driving up the mountain was such a treat for this city kid! I was able to experience my new home in a way that kept me in awe of what a beautiful place we had moved to.
A lot of those days are a blur now, but I remember clearing lots of brush out of creeks, or out from under the bridge. I specifically remember this one job ... We were driven what seemed miles into the forest to an old cabin way up in the back of the mountain. Our small group actually cleared a hiking trail around the cabin. I was always proud of that job because it looked so good when we were finished.
There were maybe 30 teenagers from all over the area in the YCC, and we really had a lot of fun doing this physical labor and making new friends. After a month or so, I got lucky and they asked me to work inside and help with some of the programs they had. One of my jobs was to help the park ranger with a snake show, and I was a handler for some of the more gentle snakes. Boy did I think I was cool; I wouldn’t dare touch one today!
My days up on Bays Mountain gave me a lifelong love of taking time for nature, especially in the early morning hours as the world wakes up — it just starts your day with a sense of peace that everyone should experience. It also helped me gain some much needed confidence in dealing with the public that has served me well through life.
I will always have great memories of my days in the Youth Conservation Corps on Bays Mountain, and I’m so thankful we have this beautiful space in in our city.
Happy anniversary, Bays Mountain — and thanks for the memories!