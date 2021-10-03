Editor’s note: Congratulations to Connie Browder, the 11th weekly winner in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest sponsored by Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and the Times News. As a weekly winner, Connie will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. Everyone who enters is eligible for weekly prizes; a random monthly prize drawing, the last of which is Oct. 25; and the grand prize. Visit contests.timesnews.net.
By Connie Browder
Happy Birthday, my old friend.
I am glad you are a part of my life and my family’s life. I watch as the seasons change on your mountain; it is assurance of new life. I watched for many years from afar, and when I heard you were going to open as a park, I was excited to see you. However, my journey there was delayed by my preacher father. My sweet fellow invited me to see you when you opened for all to come and see your magnificent beauty. However, my father refused to allow me to go. Two years later, my husband (that same sweet fellow) and I had our first visit to see you.
The first thing we saw was your wonderful dam and the water flowing over it. My biggest surprise was to see you had a large lake at the top. We enjoyed walking the Lakeside Trail. My love for hiking was created on that day. I have hiked on many trails, but there are none as special as you.
Do you remember the first time we walked to the fire tower with the kids? We learned an important lesson: STAY ON THE TRAIL. Our children were 5 and 6, and they were able to hike. We made it to the tower and had a wonderful time. However, coming down the trail, they decided to take a shortcut. We saw parts of you I had never seen before, and never want to see again. The children were tired and hungry; they were over hiking. It was getting late and we were lost. The children were starting to wonder if we would ever see our car again. All I could say was “to keep walking; the forest rangers will find us when they see our car in the parking lot.”
Our children are grown now with children of their own. They visit you with their children. However, they never take a shortcut.
You were always the best place to take our Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts to earn nature badges. We would hike around the trails to see deer, beavers or maybe a bear. This spring, I was able to go (as a stand-in for my son) on a hike around the Lakeside Trail with my grandson’s Trail Life group. What an awesome time.
Sometimes, God communicates his love by creating special moments that touch our hearts. I have so many wonderful moments with you.
There was a time when one of my Scouts was planning his Eagle project. He was going to build a bridge from railroad ties. The question was, “How are you going to get the railroad ties to the place where you need them?” He said, “We will carry them.” And they did. The bridge is still there, and I remember my red-headed Scout who built a bridge. That was more than 30 years ago. He has since passed away, but the bridge still stands for us to remember.
You will never know how many times you have uplifted our spirits. There was the time after my husband had a stroke; he was depressed. We would drive to see you and sit on the bench near your lake and count our blessings. We watched the sun bounce off your mountain. He would eventually say, “I’m feeling better, we can go home, but we will be back again.” Sadly, he is no longer with me.
I still hike around the lakeside, and my heart smiles whenever I see someone sitting on that bench. I know what a peaceful place it is. Thank you, Bays Mountain, for standing tall in your magnificent way for Kingsport.