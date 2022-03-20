By Suzi McKee
KINGSPORT — As a left-handed pitcher at Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky, Jake Weaver learned that setting an example for others, giving 110%, and working on lasting endurance would serve him well as he began his journey toward a successful career.
“The demands of working every day and meeting my objectives for being a successful athlete prepared me well for my job as executive director here at The Blake,” Jake said. “In my interaction with families, residents and staff, I always strive to make the right decisions that give an excellent outcome for everyone involved.”
The Blake at Kingsport is located at 915 Holston Hills Drive in Kingsport. Like other Blake Senior Living communities, it offers resort-style hospitality and retirement service along with assisted living and memory care for senior adults.
Jake, who married his high school sweetheart, Brooke, began as the sales director at The Blake. As positions became available, Jake moved up and, was named executive director on Feb. 20, 2022.
“The families, staff and residents already know me from my work here before, so establishing their trust has been an easy task for me so far,” Jake explained. “They see pictures of my family, they already knew my mother who was the former sales director, and they know that as executive director I will be dedicated to the care and compassion that they are already accustomed to receiving.”
One of Jake’s goals is to provide a lifestyle for the residents at The Blake that is fun, welcoming and safe.
“I want them to enjoy the finer things in life again,” Jake said with a smile. “I tell them that I love them, and they know that I really mean it. It’s important to provide a safe, secure and loving environment that supports their family values and goals.”
It’s a new and exciting chapter at The Blake, one in which this dedicated servant leader plans to take the community to a higher level. He plans to work on regaining staff retention, providing a host of entertaining and educational activities for residents and their families, and continuing the excellent level of service provided by a compassionate and devoted staff.
“The families know me, so that level of trust needed for a successful transition is already in place. As sales director before, I was the first person to greet the families as they came through the door, so this has been an excellent move for me,” he said.
Jake feels that his work at The Blake is God’s calling for his life. He is prepared to meet every challenge with a positive attitude and a willingness to listen.
“It’s important to listen to each person with whom I come in contact,” he explained. “Everyone has an idea, a question or a contribution to our programs here at The Blake. Part of my job is to make sure I work hard to make a difference in each life I touch. That takes determination, perseverance and the endurance that I learned as an athlete back in college.”
Not all objectives can be met right away, but with a strong work ethic, an attitude of cooperation and a servant’s heart, Jake believes success is assured. “I know that I’ll never stop learning,” he said, “and as long as I am prepared, work diligently and strive to do my best, I know that I’ll be able to build my own legacy here at The Blake.”
To learn more about The Blake at Kingsport or to schedule a tour, visit www.blakeseniorliving.com/kingsport/ or call 423-246-1100.