Washington College Academy’s School of Arts & Crafts is gearing up for fall with COVID-19 guidelines in place and a full slate of classes open to the public.
The course offerings are designed to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, to include remaining six feet apart with no more than six to a class. Masks may be worn, and gloves will be given out to students.
Washington College Academy, historically one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non-traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
Students must be 16 or older, unless otherwise specified.
August Classes
• An Evening of Art with Dr. George Blanks, 7-9 p.m., Aug. 14
• Making A Coin Ring, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 15
• One Day Basic Forging Course, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 15
• Treasures of Greeneville and Surrounding Area, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 15
• Glass Mosaic 2 Day Class, 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 17, and 1-4 p.m., Aug. 18
• Forged Neck Knives, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 20-21
• Junior Blacksmith’s, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 22 (ages 10-15)
• Drawing 1 Fundamentals
• Six-week class (one day a week), starting 1-4 p.m., Aug. 28
September Classes
• Forged Neck Knives, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 4-5
• Tool Making for Blacksmiths & Jewelers, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 5
• Cosplay/Costume Sewing for Beginners, 9 a.m.-noon, Sept. 5
• Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 7 (1 spot left)
• Special Projects, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 12
• How to Hang Pictures in A Museum or Gallery Setting, 1-4 p.m., Sept. 19
• Pottery: Raku & Pit Fire, 1-4 p.m., Sept. 26
October Classes
• Forged Neck Knives, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 3-4
• Cosplay/Costume Sewing for Beginners, 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 3
• Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 5
• Tong Tool Making Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 10
• Cosplay/ Costume Sewing for Beginners, 6-9 p.m., Oct. 21
November Classes
• Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 2
• Forged Neck Knives, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 7-8
• Cosplay/Costume Sewing for Beginners, 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 7
For details about each class or to register, visit the website at www.wca1780.org.
New classes are being added regularly, so anyone interested in course offerings is encouraged to check back weekly and to connect with WCA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Or call (423) 257-5151.