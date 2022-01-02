WCA course offerings

Blacksmithing and a variety of other learning opportunities are offered to the public at Washington College Academy. See a full list of courses online at www.wca1780.org.

LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy will continue its tradition of providing new learning opportunities to the public and preserving some of the classics in 2022.

The historic college campus, dating back to 1780, offers a historic backdrop for exploring traditional and non-traditional arts in the following areas: basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and other special topics.

Music classes are also being offered, with preregistration available for guitar, fiddle, piano, songwriting and dulcimer classes.

All of the classes are taught by experienced local artisans and musicians.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap:

January Workshops

Jan. 3-4: Basic Blacksmithing, a two-day class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Jan. 3-4: Basic Blacksmithing, a two-day evening class, 6-9 p.m. each day

Jan. 15: Forged Tomahawks, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 20: Basic Blacksmithing, a one-day class, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

February Workshops

Feb. 7-8: Basic Blacksmithing, a two-day class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Feb. 7-8: Basic Blacksmithing, a two-day evening class, 6-9 p.m. each day

Feb. 12: Forged Tomahawks, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 24: Basic Blacksmithing, a one-day class, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March Workshops

March 5: Forged Tomahawks, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 5-6: Magical Cosplay Wizard Robes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

March 7-8: Basic Blacksmithing, a two-day class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

March 7-8: Basic Blacksmithing, a two-day evening class, 6-9 p.m. each day

March 10: How To Use Your Sewing Machine 101, 6-9 p.m.

March 17: Highland Wear Cape, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

March 19: Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 24: Basic Blacksmithing, a one-day class, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visit www.wca1780.org for more information on each class and to register.

New classes are added weekly, so be sure to keep checking back. You can also connect with WCA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Or contact Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.

