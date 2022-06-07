LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy, a college campus dating back to 1780, will continue its tradition of providing learning opportunities to the public and preserving some of the classics with a full slate of workshops in June and July.
WCA offers a historic backdrop for exploring traditional and non-traditional arts in basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics.
The classes are taught by experienced local artisans.
June Workshops
June 8: How to Use Your Sewing Machine 101, 6-9 p.m.
June 9: Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Novice, 12-4 p.m.
June 10: Outdoor Knives — Simple Stock Removal, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
June 11: Outdoor Knives — Simple Stock Removal, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
June 10: Creating Art with Jewelry, 1-4 p.m.
June 10: Personalized Pig Portrait Paint Party, 7-9 p.m.
June 16: Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Advanced, 12-4 p.m.
June 21, 23, 28, 30: Wheel Throwing Basics, 4-7 p.m.
June 23: How to Use Your Sewing Machine 101, 6-9 p.m.
June 24: Art Appreciation, 7-9 p.m.
July Workshops
July 6: How to Use Your Sewing Machine 101, 6-9 p.m.
July 7: Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Beginners, 12-4 p.m.
July 8: Creative Home Interior — How to Decorate Paintable Wallpaper, 6-9 p.m.
July 14: Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Novice, 12-4 p.m.
July 21: Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Advanced, 12-4 p.m.
In addition to the workshops, music classes are now being offered for guitar, fiddle, piano, songwriting, clawhammer banjo and dulcimer.
Visit www.wca1780.org to learn more about each class and to register. New classes are added weekly.
You can also connect with WCA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to stay updated. For more information, call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.