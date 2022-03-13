Submitted by Jennifer Rasnake
LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy will continue its tradition of providing new learning opportunities to the public and preserving the classics with a full slate of offerings this spring.
The historic college campus, dating back to 1780, offers a unique backdrop for exploring traditional and non- traditional arts in the following areas: basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics.
Music classes are also being offered, with preregistration available for guitar, fiddle, piano, songwriting and dulcimer. All of the classes are taught by experienced local artisans and musicians.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap:
March Workshops
March 16: Paint Night, 7-9 p.m.
March 17 & 24: Mermaids & Mythical Creatures: Adventures in Paper Mache, Youth (Grade 3 and older), 5-8 p.m.
March 19: Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 22-31: Wheel Throwing Basics, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.
March 31: Beginning Drawing for Young Children, Youth (Grades K-2), 5-8 p.m.
April Workshops
April 2: High School Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 5-14: Wheel Throwing Basics, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.
April 7: How to Use Your Sewing Machine 101, 6-9 p.m.
April 9: Introduction to Colored Pencils for Adults, 1-4 p.m.
April 11-14: Quilting Fundamentals, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day
April 19-28: Wheel Throwing Basics, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.
April 21: Highland Wear Cape, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
April 23: Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May Workshops
May 5: Highland Wear Cape, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
May 7: Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
May 26: How to Use Your Sewing Machine 101, 6-9 p.m.
May 28 & June 4: Traditional Flintknapping, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 28-29: Magical Cosplay Wizard Robes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
Visit www.wca1780.org for more information on each class and to register. New classes are added weekly, so be sure to keep checking back. You can also connect with WCA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Or call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.