WCA course offerings

Blacksmithing and a variety of other learning opportunities are offered to the public at Washington College Academy. See a full list of courses online at www.wca1780.org.

 CONTRIBUTED

LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy will continue its tradition of providing new learning opportunities to the public and preserving the classics with a full slate of offerings in coming weeks.

In addition to the classes exploring traditional and non-traditional arts, there’ll be a number of special events on the historic college campus.

A WCA Yoga Fundraiser benefiting Ukrainian refugees in Hungary will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. Instructor Lena McNeese will lead the donation-based yoga class, from which all proceeds go to help refugees in a program with a local connection. To learn more or to sign up, call 423-257-5151 or visit wca1780.org.

A community yard sale will be held on April 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sellers can arrive at 6:30 a.m. to set up. The fee is $10 cash for a spot. Vendors must provide their own tables. WCA is cleaning out its closets as well. Anyone who’d prefer to donate non-clothing items for the academy’s benefit can drop them off April 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Call 423-502-0608 for information or to schedule a drop-off.

Classes being taught by experienced local artisans on the campus this spring include: basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and other special topics. Music classes are also offered.

April

11-14: Quilting Fundamentals, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day

19-28: Wheel Throwing, Tuesday & Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

21: Highland Wear Cape, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

23: Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

24: WCA Yoga Fundraiser, 4 p.m.

April 21-June 2: Beginning Stained Glass — Copper Foil Method, 6-9 p.m., once a week

April 26-May 31: Yoga 4 Real Bodies, 5 p.m., once a week

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

May

4: Creating Art with Jewelry, 1-4 p.m.

5: Highland Wear Cape, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

5: Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Beginners, 12-4 p.m.

7: Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

12: Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Novice, 12-4 p.m.

19: Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Advanced, 12-4 p.m.

20: How to Decorate Paintable Wallpaper, 6-9 p.m.

26: How to Use Your Sewing Machine 101, 6-9 p.m.

27: Art Appreciation, 7-9 p.m.

28: Traditional Flintknapping, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (also June 4)

28-29: Magical Cosplay Wizard Robes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit www.wca1780.org for information on each class or to register. Or call 423-257-5151.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video