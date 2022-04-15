LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy will continue its tradition of providing new learning opportunities to the public and preserving the classics with a full slate of offerings in coming weeks.
In addition to the classes exploring traditional and non-traditional arts, there’ll be a number of special events on the historic college campus.
A WCA Yoga Fundraiser benefiting Ukrainian refugees in Hungary will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. Instructor Lena McNeese will lead the donation-based yoga class, from which all proceeds go to help refugees in a program with a local connection. To learn more or to sign up, call 423-257-5151 or visit wca1780.org.
A community yard sale will be held on April 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sellers can arrive at 6:30 a.m. to set up. The fee is $10 cash for a spot. Vendors must provide their own tables. WCA is cleaning out its closets as well. Anyone who’d prefer to donate non-clothing items for the academy’s benefit can drop them off April 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Call 423-502-0608 for information or to schedule a drop-off.
Classes being taught by experienced local artisans on the campus this spring include: basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and other special topics. Music classes are also offered.
April
11-14: Quilting Fundamentals, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day
19-28: Wheel Throwing, Tuesday & Thursday, 4-7 p.m.
21: Highland Wear Cape, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
23: Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
24: WCA Yoga Fundraiser, 4 p.m.
April 21-June 2: Beginning Stained Glass — Copper Foil Method, 6-9 p.m., once a week
April 26-May 31: Yoga 4 Real Bodies, 5 p.m., once a week
May
4: Creating Art with Jewelry, 1-4 p.m.
5: Highland Wear Cape, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
5: Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Beginners, 12-4 p.m.
7: Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
12: Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Novice, 12-4 p.m.
19: Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Advanced, 12-4 p.m.
20: How to Decorate Paintable Wallpaper, 6-9 p.m.
26: How to Use Your Sewing Machine 101, 6-9 p.m.
27: Art Appreciation, 7-9 p.m.
28: Traditional Flintknapping, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (also June 4)
28-29: Magical Cosplay Wizard Robes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit www.wca1780.org for information on each class or to register. Or call 423-257-5151.