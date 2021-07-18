Submitted by Jennifer Rasnake
Washington College Academy, one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non- traditional arts and crafts, including blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
New classes are added weekly, and various fees apply. Visit the website at www.wca1780.org to see a complete schedule, to learn more about each class, or to register.
Here’s a look at the July and August slate:
July
19, 21, 26 & 28: Introduction to Portrait Painting, 6-8 p.m.
21: Installing Zipper Techniques, 6-9 p.m.
23: Art Appreciation with Dr. Blanks, 7-10 p.m.
24: Viking Brooches, 9 a.m.-noon
27: Basics of a Professional Preparator, 5-9 p.m.
August
3, 5, 10 and 12: Wheel Throwing Basics, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
7: Build A Gunstock Warclub, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
7: Art Appreciation with Dr. Blanks, 7-10 p.m.
14: Viking Brooches, 9 a.m.-noon
16: Print Making with Dr. Blanks, 1-4 p.m.
21: Dutch Oven Cooking for Camp & Hearth, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
21: Making A Coin Ring, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
23: Art of Shell Through Study & Photography, 1-4 p.m.