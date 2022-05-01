LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy invites artists to immerse themselves in the beauty of spring on the historic campus during “Painting en Plein Air with Jeremy Sams.”
The workshop will feature two days of plein air instruction on May 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a day of plein air painting on May 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. The course is designed for those 16 and older. Lunch will be provided both Friday and Saturday.
There’ll be a different focus on each of the instructional days, including elements of composition and learning to see. Community members can sign up for one day or a discounted two-day package. The cost is $125 per day (Friday and Saturday), with a $30 discount for those attending both days.
Sunday’s session is free and will focus on painting together as a larger group, working on techniques and focus from the first two sessions.
Sams, who was featured in the February 2017 “Plein Air Magazine,” is an award-winning painter from the mountains of North Carolina. His work is represented in several galleries.
For information about how to sign up and what to bring, visit wca1780.com and click on the events link.