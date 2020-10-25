Residents of the Warrior Falls community have taken advantage of the new normal with COVID-19 and its social distancing by demonstrating their unity, caring and camaraderie for neighbors over the past several months.
Signs at the community entry on Warrior Falls Drive recognize that the residents are standing strong together. This is demonstrated with welcoming seasonal decorations, drive-by birthday celebrations, neighbors checking on neighbors, and the scheduling of food trucks at dinner time providing various tasty cuisines. Residents regularly use dedicated social media accounts to stay updated on a wide variety of community issues.
This caring outreach has also been extended to other less fortunate people in the area through neighborhood food pantry donations and sock collections for the homeless.
Recently, the Warrior Falls Homeowners Association sent letters of thanks to both Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull in recognition of the services provided by county and city employees during these difficult times.
Residents are indeed proud of Warrior Falls and will continue to support our neighborhood and the local Kingsport community.