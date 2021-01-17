Tomato expert, avid gardener and author Craig LeHoullier will present “Epic Tomatoes from YOUR Garden — Some stories, history, tips and tricks for success” on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.
The free Zoom presentation is sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society. To register to participate, email a request to sapsnews@gmail.com to receive a link to view the presentation on your desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile phone. The registration deadline is noon, Tuesday.
In this information-packed program, Craig will take participants on a colorful journey through his 40-year love affair with tomatoes. Beginning with some historical background that will highlight how lucky current tomato growers and lovers are, the first half will guide viewers through the process of choosing which varieties will work best in gardens.
Following a break for questions, Craig will delve into cultural tips — from seed starting, care and feeding to troubleshooting, harvest and seed-saving. Craig will share techniques that work for traditional in-ground growing, as well as ways to bring plants to the sun in containers or straw bales.
Craig will also linger online to answer questions.
Known as the “North Carolina Tomato Man,” Craig now lives and gardens in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Prior to that, he and his wife and pets resided in Raleigh for 28 years. A Rhode Island native, he caught the gardening passion from his father and grandfather. He earned a doctorate in chemistry at Dartmouth College, and had a 25-year pharmaceuticals career.
Craig’s gardening obsession, which started the year he and Susan were married with their first garden in 1981, is passing through several stages. His love of heirloom tomatoes began in 1986 with his joining the Seed Savers Exchange, an organization for which he continues to serve as adviser for tomatoes. He is responsible for naming and popularizing many well-known tomatoes, such as Cherokee Purple. In 2005, he added amateur tomato breeding to his garden resume and continues to co-lead the Dwarf Tomato Breeding project, responsible for creating 125 (and counting) new compact growing varieties for space-challenged gardeners.
Craig’s writing career kicked off with a 2012 request from Storey Publishing to write a book on tomatoes, resulting in “Epic Tomatoes” (2015). His second book, “Growing Vegetables in Straw Bales,” soon followed in 2016. His third book, focusing on the Dwarf Tomato Breeding Project, is on the way.
Craig is a popular lecturer across the country at major gardening events, as well as a frequent guest on podcasts and radio shows. His current and upcoming projects include a garden cookbook, a weekly Instagram Live Fridays at 3 p.m. (Eastern) from his garden, and additional podcasts, webinars and speaking opportunities as they arise.