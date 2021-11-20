Wallace Nissan invites the community to help “Fill the Frontier” for Second Harvest Food Bank in Northeast Tennessee and Feeding America in Southwest Virginia. Community members can drop off donations of nonperishable food items to the Stone Drive dealership during regular business hours. In addition, Wallace Nissan will donate 100 turkeys to help make Thanksgiving brighter for local families.
Wallace Nissan invites community to help 'Fill the Frontier' for local food pantries
- Submitted by Vann Avirett
