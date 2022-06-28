KINGSPORT — The Sertoma Club of Kingsport presented its 2021 Service to Mankind Award to Frank Waldo.
Chuck Huffman, chair of the Service to Mankind Award committee, read highlights of the letter by Dr. Joe Smiddy nominating Waldo for the honor.
It said, “Frank is a philanthropist, ordained minister, IT genius, business owner and a 24/7 worker. He is motivated for free work and never places a condition or a cost as a barrier to help.”
The Sertoma Club takes its very name from the words “service to mankind.” Club members pride themselves on making it a daily goal in their lives.
Each year, Sertoma Club of Kingsport honors one outstanding community servant or volunteer — an individual who has given unselfishly of themselves to help others — with its Service to Mankind Award.
Presented since 1955, it is the highest honor the club bestows to a non-Sertoma member. The purpose of the award is to acknowledge outstanding service in the community. Community members and nonprofit agencies are invited to nominate deserving individuals, and a panel of non-Sertoman judges selects the Service to Mankind honoree.
Waldo founded Appalachian Miles for Smiles, a mobile dental charity that has been on the road five years, providing $3 million worth of free care. He has added free glasses by building an eyeglass lab facility. He will soon add a denture lab.
His Appalachian Miles for Smiles is the formative template for the new College of Dental Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University.
Waldo has made over 100 mission trips to Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Philippines. A Vietnam veteran, he regularly works behind the scenes to serve veterans. In addition, he also provides daily support to the Health Wagon in Wise, Virginia, and is a founder and supporter of RAM events.
Huffman acknowledged special help from Jeff Beverly, Jim Austin and Gerald Scott preparing for the award presentation.
Waldo was also honored, along with his nominator Dr. Joe Smiddy, with the Melvin Jones Award by the Lions Club of Kingsport for their dedicated humanitarian service.