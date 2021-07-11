Submitted by Scott Eddlemon
Auditions for Voices of the Mountains will be held Monday, July 26.
Voices of the Mountains is the official chorus of Symphony of the Mountains. Created as an auditioned, regional vocal ensemble, its goal is to provide the highest quality choral music throughout the region. Voices of the Mountains sings annually with Symphony of the Mountains at the holiday concert in December and during one of the spring symphony concerts. The chorus also performs concerts unaccompanied each season.
It is conducted by Dr. Matthew V. Potterton, Department of Music chair and director of choral and vocal activities at East Tennessee State University. He is beginning his fourth year as director of the Voices of the Mountains.
There is no need for preparation, and singers do not have to be professionally trained. All that’s needed is a passion for music and a willingness to work to achieve the highest quality performance possible. Auditions should only take about five minutes.
The July 26 auditions for Voices of the Mountains will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 310 of the Renaissance Center, located at 1200 E. Center St. in Kingsport. Call (276) 591-9019 to schedule an audition.