Kingsport Public Library’s Summer Reading Program — “Imagine Your Story” — runs through July 24.
The Kingsport Public Library is holding a bake-off and wants to see your delicious creations. The Cake Decorating Challenge is accepting photo submissions of “Imagine Your Story”-inspired cakes until Friday, July 17. Voting will take place online July 18-23 and winners will be announced on July 24.
Are your little ones missing storytime? Then join Kingsport Public Library on its Facebook page for Virtual Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Kyndra is bringing her favorite picture books straight to your phone or tablet. Visit www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary to tune in.
Think you can paint with all the colors of the wind? From Snow White to Moana, we'll test your knowledge of all things Disney during the library’s Disney Trivia Night at 6 p.m., July 21. This event will be held virtually, with a link posted on the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org and on the library’s Facebook on the evening of the event.
Kingsport Public Library’s Teen Summer Reading program has also gone virtual this year. Online events and activities a Mario Kart Tournament on July 23. For more information about those events, visit the library’s Instagram account dedicated to Teen Services (@KingsportLibraryTeens).
Call (423) 224-2539 or visit www.kingsportlibrary.org to learn more about the program and sign up to participate.