Contributed
Workforce Solutions of Northeast State will sponsor an online eight-week beginner’s level class in American Sign Language starting in October.
The online class will be held Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 13-Dec. 8.
The classes will be conducted via the Zoom virtual classroom. Participating students will receive the Zoom access link after registering. Classes will not meet on Nov. 24, the week of Thanksgiving.
The class content focuses not only on learning basic to intermediate signs, but learning to think in ASL terms allowing for proper usage.
Learning correct context and ASL order is essential to effective communication. The class helps students build their sign vocabulary, as well as learn grammatical structure. Expressive and receptive skills in the language will also be developed.
At the completion of the course, participants should be able to communicate with the deaf on a basic level.
The course is open to anyone interested in learning ASL.
The class fee is $80.
To register for the course call 423-354-2570 or email [email protected].