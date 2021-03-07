Submitted by Emily Griffey
Virtual activities continue this month at the Kingsport Public Library:
• Are your little ones missing storytime? Join the library on its Facebook page for “Virtual Storytime” every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Kyndra brings her favorite picture books straight to your phone or tablet. Visit www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary to tune in.
• Do you have what it takes to survive pastry week? Will Paul approve of your bread plaiting skills? It’s time to put on your apron and pre-heat your oven for “The Great British Bake Off” Trivia Night on March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Kahoot. A link to the Kahoot Trivia is posted on the library’s Facebook page and event calendar on the evening of the event. No soggy bottoms here, just virtual fun.
• How about Minecraft Night? This month’s session is March 23 from 8 to 10 p.m. Join in on Discord, discord.gg/PzGXxMX, to chat and play. Players of all ages are welcome. Please note: This event will only work for individuals running Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
• Are you feeling sus? If so, join the library for Among Us Night on March 26 at 7 p.m. Participants will try to keep the spaceship from falling apart while deciding who the imposter is trying to prevent everyone’s survival. The activity is open to all ages. Tune in on the library’s discord channel to receive session codes and debate who to send into the lava: discord.gg/PzGXxMX.