Submitted by Shelby Crouch
Residents of the Southwest Virginia counties of Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe are among the 40 new Virginia State Police troopers who will report this week to their new duty assignments.
The 40 troopers — part of the 134th generation of state troopers in the Commonwealth — were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises on Aug. 6 at the State Police Training Academy in North Chesterfield County.
The troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.
The members of the 134th Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the academy on Jan. 28. They hail from from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and the country of Venezuela.
The new troopers report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia during the week of Aug. 16. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a field training officer to learn the new patrol area.
Trooper Sean A. Russell, 26, of Chilhowie in Smyth County, currently serves as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. His first patrol assignment will be in Charles City County.
Trooper Michael L. Lynch, 21, a Tazewell County resident, is a specialist in the United States Army Reserve and will begin his career with VSP in Botetourt County.
Trooper Ethan J. Barlow, 28, of Abingdon, will start his VSP career in Dinwiddie County.
Trooper Anthony B. Lovell, 43, is a resident of Wise County and previously served in the Norton Police Department and the Pound Volunteer Fire Department. He also served as the class vice president of the 134th Basic Session. His first duty area will be Botetourt County.
Trooper Timothy J. Martin, 22, of Wythe County, will begin his VSP career in Prince George County.
Trooper Zachary Randy Duty of Bristol, Tennessee, also graduated with the class and will start his VSP career in Dinwiddie.
Others in the 134th graduating class (with hometown and assignment) include:
Shawn Scott Allen of Dickson to Chesapeake Norfolk/Virginia Beach; Christina Marie Araujo of Haymarket to Prince William; Elmon Garnett Arrington of Richmond to Prince William; Sesaly Marie Barden of Reston to Springfield; Frederick Joseph Boos III of Ellicott City, Maryland, to Norfolk/Virginia Beach; Barret Lee Brown of Lynchburg to Prince William; Hector R. Estevez De La Rosa of Clifton, New Jersey, to Henrico; Zane McKinley Forbes of Collinsville to Prince William; Mikella M. Fuccella of Hartfield to Gloucester; Micah James Gardner of Blacksburg to Accomack; Katherine Rita Glasscock of Burkeville to Cumberland; Carter Lance Goodbar of Lexington to Henrico; Jessie Lee Green of Farmville to Chesterfield; Caleb Durand Grissom of Archdale, North Carolina, to Northampton; Lewis Cole Johnston of Gloucester to Hampton/Newport News; Andrew Patrick Jordan of Nathalie to Buckingham; Anthony Vincent LaPiana of Long Island, New York, to Frederick; Carlos Eduardo Landaeta Monsalvo of Maracaibo, Venezuela, to Prince William;
Kevin M. LeSage of Atco, New Jersey to Greensville; Yuridia Diaz Lynch of Machipongo to Northampton; David Wesley Meyers of Chesapeake to Norfolk/Virginia Beach; Jonathan Porter Mills of Farmville to Hanover/Henrico; Jacob Barrow Moore of Bedford to Campbell; Robert Dillon Moran of Staunton to Hanover/Henrico; Maximilian Kolbe Radel of Spotsylvania to Henrico; Andrew Lee Smith of Rustburg to Norfolk/Virginia Beach; Minh Dominic Starzewski of San Pedro, California, to Hampton/Newport News; Nathaniel Gray Stephens of Lovettsville to Norfolk/Virginia Beach; Harrison Glenn Stewart of Palmyra to Fluvanna; Jeremy Lucas Vinson of Oak Ridge, North Carolina, to Appomattox; Austyn Anthony Weaver of Huntington Beach, California, to Henrico; Kaye Anne Marie Woods of Ebony to Brunswick; Daniel John Wright of Gloucester to Norfolk/Virginia Beach; and Travis Scott Wyatt of Chesterfield to Chesterfield.
The motto of the 134th Basic Session is “Duty to Protect, Honor to Serve.”
As the need for highly-skilled and capable law enforcement officers increases, the department continues to seek qualified applicants for the positions of trooper. All interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Recruitment Office at www.vatrooper.com.