Submitted by Carrie Beck
Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road recently announced a new program for heritage musicians who live in the Southwest Virginia region.
The new artist-in-residence program will give local musicians a way to become an ambassador for heritage music through participating in events and educational workshops. The initiative will be a year-long commitment, with a financial stipend, for the selected artist. The artist would attend various events, participate in educational opportunities and be required to produce an original piece of music or new performance of an existing traditional piece of music for The Crooked Road use.
“The Crooked Road is excited to expand our programming to support local heritage musicians. We know that the past year has been challenging for performers and this new program will provide the opportunity to partner with a heritage musician to promote The Crooked Road as well as the music. This is one of several programming expansions that the organization is starting that will provide musicians visibility in the region’s communities,” says Larry Yates, president of The Crooked Road’s board of directors.
Musicians that specialize in a heritage music genre and live in the following counties and cities of the Southwest Virginia region are encouraged to apply: Bland, Bristol, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Galax, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Norton, Patrick, Pulaski, Radford, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe.
The application can be found on The Crooked Road’s website under “About Us-Jobs & RFPs.” Interested parties can also contact The Crooked Road office directly for a copy of the application.
“Heritage music is the main focus of The Crooked Road, so any new program or project that directly supports the musicians of the region is positive,” said TCR Executive Director Carrie Beck. “This will provide benefits to both the organization and to the selected artist-in-residence.”