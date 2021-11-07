With December fast approaching, several area groups are working to expand the Wreaths Across America program at Mountain Home National Cemetery — and they believe Veterans Day is the perfect time for the community to join the effort.
Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, volunteers placed over 8,400 wreaths on graves at Mountain Home. It was an incredible feat under difficult circumstances. But there are almost 17,000 veterans buried there, meaning there’s much more work to be done.
“Each year, we’ve been able to cover about half of the graves, alternating between the flat and upright headstones. This year, we hope to place a wreath at every veteran’s grave,” said David Carter, who coordinates the local effort.
That’s where the community comes in.
The wreaths placed to honor veterans at Mountain Home — and cemeteries around the world — are not provided by the Veterans Administration. They are paid for and provided by local businesses, civic groups, families and individuals who want to remember veterans at Christmastime.
“We are asking that the public help to remember and honor the Greatest Generation and those who have come after by donating to Wreaths Across America for Mountain Home National Cemetery. To honor a veteran is not just our duty as Americans; it is a privilege,” Carter said.
‘Freedom isn’t free’
Local volunteers work to honor the Wreaths Across America mission to “Remember the Fallen… Honor those who serve… and Teach our children the value of Freedom.”
“Freedom isn’t free. Freedom isn’t purchased with credit cards and Bitcoin. It is paid for by the blood and sacrifice of our veterans,” Carter said.
Nearly 160,000 troops crossed the English Channel on June 6, 1944. Imagine the mindset of the troops landing on the beaches of Normandy, knowing full well the odds were high they wouldn’t make it up the beach. “I’ve read that 90% of the soldiers on the first boats to hit the beaches didn’t live to see the end of that first day,” Carter writes. Six U.S. Marines raised the American flag on Iwo Jima. Their names and photos can be found online. But nearly 7,000 Marines died to clear the way, he said.
“‘You are not forgotten’ should be more than words on a hat or a bumper sticker. This is our way to remember and honor their service and sacrifice,” Carter said.
Those buried at Mountain Home include 42 known POWs. There’s also a special area honoring 13 area servicemen who are listed as Missing In Action, their final resting place unknown.
How it works
Each December at cemeteries all across the United States, Wreaths Across America volunteers gather to place wreaths on veterans’ graves. This will be the 30th year wreaths have been placed at Arlington National Cemetery by Morrill Worcester, the organization’s founder, and his family.
The cost to sponsor a wreath is $15. Each sponsorship ensures that a wreath — hand-crafted of all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow — is sent to the participating location, where a volunteer places it on the marker of a fallen hero. The volunteer will then “say their name” to ensure that the legacy of duty, service and sacrifice of that veteran is never forgotten.
“We have to be the voice that remembers the sacrifice of those who have no family or friends who come to remember them,” Carter said.
Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tnmhnm and click the red “Sponsor Wreaths” button to sponsor a wreath at Mountain Home. To support a specific group or sponsor organization, simply click the “Groups” tab at the top of the page. All sponsorships are tax-deductible.
The Wreaths Across America ceremony at Mountain Home will be held Dec. 18 at noon and coincides with events at Arlington National Cemetery. Attendees are asked to please make plans to arrive on time. Parking is available in the lots immediately outside of the cemetery gate. Due to safety concerns, vehicle access will be closed during the ceremony and wreath placement.
“Last year’s response from the public in coming out to help place the wreaths really was tremendous,” Carter said. “There were five or six JROTC units, several members of a local ladies club (the Monday Club), families with children, veterans’ groups. The response was truly amazing.”
Volunteers are crucial to the entire process, Carter said. From the volunteers who come to unload trucks, place wreaths and flatten boxes to those who come back to pick up and discard the wreaths in January, “there’s no way we could do it without each and every one of them.”
To learn more about Wreaths Across America at Mountain Home, contact Carter at 423-349-4622 or Allen Jackson at 423-753-4165.