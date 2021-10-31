Kingsport Leadership Programs and the staff member who oversees them have earned top honors from the Tennessee Association of Community Leadership.
Kingsport’s Vanessa Bennett earned the Robert Smith Outstanding Tennessee Leadership Educator Award, and Kingsport Leadership Programs received the Outstanding Leadership Program Award for 2021.
“I am very honored by these awards. The programs’ success comes from our participants, our supporters and our staff,” Bennett said.
Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development at the Kingsport Chamber, oversees Leadership Kingsport, PEAK (Professionals Engaged in Advancing Kingsport) for young professionals, S.H.O.U.T.! (Students Helping Others Understand Tomorrow) for talented high school students, Mayor’s Y.E.L.L. (Youth Engaged in Leadership and Learning) Youth Council for selected high school students with an interest in serving their school and community, S.C.R.E.A.M. (Students Creating Real Engagement and Motivation) for middle school students and Leadership Live — a new podcast highlighting regional community members to inspire and motivate engagement in the community.
The Robert M. Smith Outstanding Tennessee Leadership Educator Award is presented to an individual who has dedicated their time to making positive changes in the lives of participants and the community they serve.
“The common denominator in all of the programs is the infectious attitude of Vanessa Bennett,” said Jeff Fleming, former Kingsport city manager and current relocation manager of Move to Kingsport. “She pours her soul into each class, and the students reciprocate. It’s so much more than a job for her. It’s a passion.”
TACL is a volunteer-based organization “that builds, supports and enhances community leadership,” according to its mission statement.
The Outstanding Leadership Program Award is given to a program that continues to grow and makes a lasting impact on the community.
“We strive to continue to provide community leadership opportunities for all ages of our community,” said Bennett. “If you know someone that wants to develop their leadership abilities, meet new people and learn how to give back to our community, I highly encourage our leadership programs. It is a family of community trustees.”
Contact Bennett at vbennett@kingsportchamber.org or 423-392-8813 to learn more or to get involved with one of the programs.