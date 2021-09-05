Submitted by Genna Kasun
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise contracted 10 new cadets into its Army ROTC program on Aug. 25 at the college’s Lawn by the Lake.
The students contracted include locals Zachary Hammonds of Gate City, Virginia, and Thomas Nauss of Wise, Virginia. Others contracted at the ceremony include Dakota Ball of Raven, Virginia; Avery Boehm of Greenville, Virginia; Arabella Brown of Cleveland, Virginia; Haley Caviness of Dugspar, Virginia; Zachary Cunningham of Park Hills, Missouri; Haley Kerhart of Spotsylvania, Virginia; Isaiah McCall of Neon, Kentucky; and Victoria Wright of Meadows of Dan, Virginia.
Captain Kyle Brenay, who oversees UVA Wise’s Army ROTC program, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by the family and friends of the contractees as well as several leaders from the United States Army.
“The UVA Wise ROTC program contracted more individuals this morning than we have ever done at any one time before,” Brenay said. “It’s an understatement to say I’m excited about this program and these fine cadets.”
According to Brenay, contracting is the first step toward becoming a cadet rank in the Army, which leads to students eventually becoming commissioned officers. Earning the right to contract involves earning good grades, meeting physical fitness requirements, displaying leadership attributes and competencies and more. The second step toward becoming a commissioned officer is finishing an undergraduate degree and the ROTC curriculum, and the final step is being sworn in as a Commissioned Second Lieutenant in the Army.
In the summer between their junior and senior year, cadets obtain Advance Camp Credit, attending a 38-day assessment during which they display their leadership attributes and competencies by leading their ROTC peers across the country through various missions.
“I’m extremely proud to say that our UVA Wise cadets who performed at this past summer’s camp assessed exceptionally well,” Brenay said. “In fact, we’re above the national average of 49% with 60% of our cadets achieving an ‘excellent’ or ‘outstanding’ rating at Advance Camp.”
The addition of these 10 cadets brings the total of the UVA Wise Fighting Cavs cadre to 42 young service men and women.
“This entire ROTC process is not for the faint of heart, but it builds character, camaraderie and strong, agile leaders,” Brenay said. “Most of all, it forms bonds over a lifetime.”