GREENEVILLE — There's been a late substitution, but Vol nation will still get the opportunity to meet one of its own and help a good cause at the inaugural Building Hope Fundraiser.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, John Fulkerson is no longer able to participate in the Fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District on April 26 at First Baptist Church in Greeneville.
Zakai Zeigler, a standout freshman with the University of Tennessee basketball program, has agreed to step in and participate at the event.
Zeigler, who hails from Long Island, New York, is Knoxville’s newest darling on and off the court. He graduated from Our Saviour Lutheran School in The Bronx, but he played the 2020-21 season with Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, New Jersey, averaging 20 points and 4.6 assists per game. He played his AAU ball with the New York Lightning program in the EYBL and played football growing up, as a running back, quarterback and safety.
He had a breakout showing in six games at the 2021 Peach Jam, averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 assists per game while boasting a 4.7 assist-to-turnover ratio; he also connected on 50 percent of his 3-point attempts. Season Ticket named Zeigler’s showing against Team Final as the “Best Performance” of the 2021 Peach Jam.
He was awarded the JoNelda & Sidney Blalock Athletic Scholarship Endowment.
He had an explosive freshman season and helped lead the Vols to win the SEC tournament. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman and SEC Defensive Team.
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville and the Child Advocacy Center are co-sponsors of the event. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an opportunity to meet Zeigler for autographs and pictures, followed by dinner at 6:30, and the program at 7 p.m. The program will consist of a Q&A session with Zeigler facilitated by Caleb Julian. C&C Millwright Maintenance Inc is the program sponsor.
For ticket and table sponsorship information or to learn more about how you can help the Child Advocacy Center, call 423-422-4446, Ext. 3 or 5, or email cac3jd@gmail.com.
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville is a member of Kiwanis International and has been in service to children and the Greene County community since 1958. Comprised of local community members and volunteers, the club is dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.
The Child Advocacy Center in Mosheim is a nonprofit organization dedicated to healing the hurt of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse and neglect, while also facilitating the Child Protective Investigative Team in Greene, Hawkins, Hancock and Hamblen counties.
By combining the experience and expertise of the Department of Children’s Services, law enforcement, prosecutors, medical personnel, mental health and juvenile court, the team reduces trauma and more effectively investigates allegations of severe child abuse.
Last fiscal year, the Child Advocacy Center provided 1,077 services to 682 children and their families.