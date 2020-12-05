Sullivan County has been chosen to receive $56,444 in Phase 38 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Sullivan County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. To be considered, qualifying agencies must have completed applications submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.
The federal funds are made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The selection was made by a national board chaired by FEMA and consisting of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Previously, Sullivan County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds to Meals on Wheels of Kingsport, Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, Salvation Army-Bristol, Salvation Army-Kingsport, Family Promise of Greater Kingsport and Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development. These agencies were responsible for providing meals, lodging and utility assistance.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive Federal Funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice non-discrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for emergency food and shelter program funds must contact Becca Sutphen by phone at (423) 378-3409, ext. 13, or by email at bsutphen@uwaykpt.org to request an application.
Completed applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m., Dec. 18, to:
United Way of Greater Kingsport 301 Louis Street, Suite 201 Kingsport, TN 37660