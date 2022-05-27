KINGSPORT — Calling all nonprofits and eligible volunteers! The United Way of Greater Kingsport is in the planning stages for Week of Caring.
Week of Caring is a weeklong volunteer effort during which community members head out to various nonprofits to tackle projects for the agencies.
This year, there is no question people are ready to get out and volunteer their time. But more projects are needed. Week of Caring will take place June 20-24, and projects will be going on all day.
“We host Week of Caring in collaboration with our regional United Way partners every year and always have a great turnout,” said Becca Sutphen, UWGK senior director of community impact. “After this challenging period of COVID, we see people ready to be active and engage in the community again.”
Part of UWGK’s mission is to mobilize the caring power of the community, and Week of Caring is an opportunity to do just that. Projects range from landscaping to painting, to cleaning horse stalls.
“We try our best to spend every available moment working with our precious clients,” said Sherri Russell, the director at Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center. “When volunteers come out for Week of Caring, it truly boosts our ability to focus on the clients while volunteers make much needed repairs and improvements to our well-loved facilities.”
Are you a 501©(3) health and human services agency in the Greater Kingsport area? If so, you have the opportunity to put a checkmark on projects you may have been postponing.
The deadline for contacting UWGK to submit a project is June 8. Nonprofits in the community can reach out to Sutphen at 423-378-3409, ext. 13, or email her at bsutphen@uwaykpt.org to discuss potential projects. Individuals looking for volunteer opportunities can visit www.volunteer-united.org.
The United Way of Greater Kingsport fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the community. To learn more, visit www.uwaykpt.org.