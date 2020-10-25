The United Way of Greater Kingsport (UWGK) announced Tuesday that $2,303,526.70 has been raised in the greater Kingsport community nine weeks into the annual fundraising campaign. The total goal for 2020 is $3 million.
“The opportunity to chair the campaign this year has opened my eyes even further to the critical needs the United Way of Greater Kingsport meets in the lives of nearly 1400 people each and every day,” said Brent Mullins, 2020 UWGK campaign chair.
The UWGK has adopted a theme of “United We’re Strong” for their 2020 efforts.
“The United Way of Greater Kingsport fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community. But this is not a fight we can take on without help,” said Executive Director Danelle Glasscock. “We — the team at United Way of Greater Kingsport, our partners, and donors like you — fight together to make the life of every person in our community better.”
Mullins has volunteered for the United Way of Greater Kingsport for 15-plus years and served on the campaign cabinet for over 10 years.
“The way the staff, volunteers and community step up to support the United Way of Greater Kingsport never ceases to amaze me, and this year has been no exception,” he said.
“...By giving to the United Way of Greater Kingsport, I can donate to one central place and know the money is being distributed throughout the community to touch all areas of life — from children and youth to the elderly.”
The $2,303,526.70 raised to-date is 76.8% of the United Way of Greater Kingsport’s $3 million goal.
“If you are reading this and have yet to give — there is no time like the present,” Mullins stressed.
Individuals or companies interested in making a donation can do so at www.uwaykpt.org/give. Checks can also be mailed to UWGK, 301 Louis Street, Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660, and those with further inquiries may direct them to (423) 378-3409, ext. 14.