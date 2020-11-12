For many, going to preschool in the fall is remembered as a simple time of crayons, playgrounds and daily nap times. However, for many low-income families, children with disabilities, and children in foster care, getting enrolled in preschool programs crucial to the academic success of a child can be an insurmountable obstacle.
That’s why UETHDA’s Head Start Program was created — to support families with special challenges to achieve quality education for their preschool-age children. The program is one of 10 programs run by the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, a community organization founded in 1973 and focused on bringing empowerment to underserved communities.
The organization hosts an extensive network of volunteers, educational and housing resources, and aims to provide “education, direction and support to individuals, families and organizations in order to strengthen and stabilize the community through collaborative efforts of agency programs and cooperative partnerships.”
Head Start is a federally funded preschool program with a mission of promoting kindergarten readiness in high-risk children ages 3-4. The program focuses on three areas — education, family engagement and health — working to connect children and families with educational, medical and behavioral resources to help break the cycle of poverty and create educational opportunities for the next generation of Tennessee children. The program involves both professional staff and volunteers, as well as a board of parents who help guide the program in hiring staff, organizing events, and making educational decisions.
Head Start’s Kingsport office, located in the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex, serves underprivileged children ages 3-4 living in the Kingsport community, while the whole program serves six counties with two additional delegate counties, all located in Northeast Tennessee. The program takes student applications all year and usually supports a federally funded enrollment number of 777.
This fall, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decrease in the number of children that can be supported by the program’s classroom and transportation resources and has placed some strain on the program.
“This fall, we’ve cut [the number of students] to 695, and 30 of those slots are virtual, for families who don’t feel comfortable sending their children in person, [and] within our six counties, we have some that are in a hybrid schedule, so we’ve had to make our class sizes smaller,” said Megan Miller, UETHDA family engagement manager.
“So we can’t serve as many children. Our buses, our transportation, we’ve had to cut that in half. Usually, we’ll have a full bus of 20 kids, now we’re only putting nine on a bus. So there have been a lot of changes.”
“Our parent meetings, our family engagement events that are usually all in-person fun activities like going to the pumpkin patch, but everything is just virtual,” Miller said. “We’re having to come up with these different ways to serve our communities.”
Despite the challenges, Head Start has welcomed as many children back into the classroom as possible this semester. Classes follow recommended CDC guidelines for the 3-4 age group to prevent transmission of disease, including social distancing, using prepackaged meals, and regularly sanitizing classrooms.
“We’ve come up with some good ideas,” said Miller, in regards to the program’s work towards adapting their mission to a more virtual environment. “One huge part of [the program] is making sure kids get healthy meals at school. So now, if they’re not at school... we’re still getting those meals to them. Whether it’s delivery or arranging a drive-through, they’re getting fed. Things like that… we’re still doing them. We’re just doing them in different ways. .. We’ve had to do a lot of thinking outside the box.”