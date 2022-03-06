Submitted by Drew Deakins
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin commodity distributions for Sullivan County in Kingsport on March 9 at Gravely Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Road, and in Bristol on March 14 at Realife Church, 1317 Weaver Pike.
A separate commodity distribution for Hawkins County will be held on March 15 at Persia Baptist Church, 141 Old Highway 66, in Rogersville.
Each distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at noon, or earlier if food is no longer available.
Items will be distributed through a drive-thru format on a first-come, first-served basis, to income eligible households until all commodities are gone. The process is designed to provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff.
Recipients must be residents of Tennessee. The project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Commodity cards will no longer be needed, but organizers encourage each recipient to complete an application the week prior to the date of distribution to reduce wait times during the distribution.
Staff will be available on-site during the distribution for those who need to complete an application the day of the event. If someone else is picking up your commodities, they must be authorized on your application; limits to pick up are 10 orders.
Misrepresentation of need or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment or both.
USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Headquartered in Kingsport at the VO Dobbins Complex, UETHDA has been providing the tools, education and support for a better life for over 50 years. The agency is one of thousands of Community Action Agencies in the United States operated by the National Community Action Partnership.
UETHDA serves eight counties in Northeast Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi. There are nine neighborhood service centers in those eight counties.
UETHDA offers a variety of programs — from emergency assistance to more long-term paths for self-sufficiency, including national programs such as Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Weatherization Assistance Program and more.
To learn more, visit www.uethda.org.