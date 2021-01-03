The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially welcomed 13 new wildlife officers during a commission ceremony held at Buffalo Ridge Wildlife Refuge in Humphreys County. Due to COVID-19 concerns, only a limited number TWRA officials and the graduates were in attendance.
The new TWRA officers and their assignment areas are Robert Badgett Jr. (Sullivan County), Ethan Brown (Franklin County), Don Chance (Wildlife Manager, Oak Ridge WMA), Miranda Garner (Houston County), Parker Gerdes (Lake County), Gavin Henley (Perry County), Collin Jones (Johnson County), Rob Lewis (Wildlife Manager, Upper Obion River Complex), Jared Poore (Wildlife Manager, Lower Obion River Complex), Andrew Rutherford (Wildlife Manager, Forked Deer River Complex), Bethany Watson (Unicoi County), Brad Wheat (Wildlife Manager, Kentucky Lake Complex) and Andrew Weber (Hamilton County).
As wildlife officers, their duties will include enforcing and educating the public about boating, hunting and fishing regulations, conducting hunter education programs and public education in the outdoors, and habitat management.
Several members of the class were also honored with special awards presented during the ceremony.
Robert Badgett Jr., who is assigned to Sullivan County, received the Gregory-McWherter Memorial Award. The award recognizes the cadet for overcoming obstacles faced when attempting to become a wildlife officer. The award is named in honor of former wildlife officers George Gregory and Gary McWherter who each passed away while still on active duty and battling cancer.
Don Chance garnered the Leadership Award for the class. The award is presented to the cadet who exhibits strong leadership characteristics throughout the training. Mid-academy, he was voted as class president by his peers. He was also presented the Academy Ace Award, a culmination of multiple accolades in various areas of the academy such as academics, physical fitness, driving, firearms, defensive tactics and other subjects.
Rob Lewis earned the Academic Award. He maintained the highest-grade point average throughout the 20-week academy. The Top Shot “Firearms Award” went to Parker Gerdes, who demonstrated the greatest proficiency with pistol, shotgun and rifle. Andrew Weber received the Driving Award, presented to the cadet who exhibits strong proficiency in emergency vehicle operations. Jared Poore received the Physical Fitness Award, which recognizes those who excel in physical-related activities.
Capt. Wade Hendren and Capt. Joe Campbell each received the Buffalo Award for having gone above and beyond to ensure smooth operation of the academy. The two captains performed their regular duties and assisted with numerous facets regarding the logistical operations for the 20-week program.