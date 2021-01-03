TWRA commissions new wildlife officers

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency commissioned 13 wildlife officers to join its ranks to serve in counties across the state. Pictured with members of TWRA’s Boating and Law Enforcement staff and the executive director’s staff are (front row, from left) Parker Gerdes, Collin Jones, Robert Badgett Jr., Miranda Garner, Bethany Watson, Jared Poore, Andrew Rutherford, (second row, from left) Capt. Andy Rush, Brad Wheat, Ethan Brown, Gavin Henley, Andrew Weber, Rob Lewis, Don Chance, (back row, from left) Major Shelley Hammonds, Capt. Randy Huskey, Executive Director Bobby Wilson, Deputy Director Jason Maxedon, Capt. Ken Reedy, Lt. Col. Cape Taylor, Capt. Joe Campbell, Col. Darren Rider and Capt. Matt Majors.