Submitted by
Barbara Brown Jernigan
CHATTANOOGA — Tennessee Watercolor Society, a statewide artists’ organization, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first exhibition by staging its 2022 Juried Biennial Exhibition at the Association for Visual Arts in Chattanooga.
Works by two artists from the Tri-Cities — Linda Campbell’s “Did Someone Say Supper?” and David Kramer’s “Hilton Head Icon” — are among the 60 water media original paintings selected by the juror, renowned international artist Stan Miller. The exhibition will be on display at AVA from May 14 through June 24.
Campbell is a member of the Kingsport Impressions Fine Art Gallery and was a teacher in Kingsport. Kramer, who lives in Elizabethton, is a member of A Work of Art Gallery in Bristol.
Their paintings were selected from 200 entries by 100 artists. Miller will choose 18 to receive awards, from the $2,000 Best of Show cash award to $250 merchandise gifts. Generous donations from supporters make the $12,000-plus in awards possible.
TnWS has over 250 members centered around the principal cities of Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Tri-Cities. The exhibitions are hosted by each city on a rotating basis. At the close of the AVA exhibition, a traveling exhibit of 30 paintings chosen by the juror will be shown at four galleries across the state for seven months. The traveling exhibit has been funded by a grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation since 2014.
AVA will host a public reception in Chattanooga on June 3 from 6-8 p.m. at 30 Frazier Ave. on the North Shore. Call 423-265-4282 for exhibition hours.