Submitted by Mary Ellen Miller
The TVA Boone Dam project team has again provided loads of toys to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program at the U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center in Gray. The Marines loaded the boxes into a warehouse on Dec. 10 for distribution.
“We are so appreciative of this effort by the workers at the TVA Boone Dam project,” said Sgt. Emily Kidwell. She and Maj. Brian Hua visited the Boone Dam site in their dress blues to thank the Boone Dam project workers for participating in the Toys for Tots program each year.
“The compassion and outpouring of support this project gives to the local community says a lot for this team,” said Quality Oversite Manager Lenny Peterson, who leads the Boone Dam toy drive every year.
Peterson noted the team also provided food to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee during a holiday food drive. “Thanks to this team, a lot of kids in the region will have a full belly and a Christmas toy on Christmas morning.”
In addition to TVA, the companies participating in this year’s toy and food drive were Baker’s Construction, Barnard, Black & Veatch, and Alley & Associates.