Mountain View Elementary School students had a chance to learn about energy-saving super heroes like “Solar Sally” and “Hydro Henry” Thursday.
That’s when TVA Boone Dam Principal Project Manager Sam Vinson and BrightRidge’s Energy Services Advisor Josh Cole delivered TVA STEM coloring books featuring the super heroes as a gift for each student. Vinson later presented Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett with additional coloring books for use in other city schools.
Designed as an educational resource for elementary school-aged children, the coloring book highlights the types of energy sources generated by TVA throughout the valley. The coloring book features stickers, trading cards and age-appropriate terminology that will promote STEM-focused learning. There are also overarching environmental stewardship themes and ethnically diverse superheroes.
“This was a great opportunity for TVA to give back to the community,” said Vinson, a geologist by training. “This coloring book enables those of us who work in STEM careers at the Boone Dam project to show school children how STEM is a part of their everyday lives. Who knows? Maybe some of these children will be inspired by the energy super heroes and want to work at TVA one day,” Vinson said.
Vinson visited Carver Recreation’s after-school program to provide coloring books and speak with the children about TVA and its mission of service to the people of the Tennessee Valley through environmental stewardship, energy production and economic development.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.