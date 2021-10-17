Submitted by Jim Wozniak
Tusculum University, in a joint venture with Rural Resources, will host a farm-to-table dinner Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Doak House Museum featuring items grown at the Doak House and Rural Resources.
“This event is tremendous opportunity to spend a relaxing evening outdoors enjoying a delicious meal cooked in a different manner,” said Dr. Peter Noll, associate professor of public history and museum studies. “We are excited to partner with Rural Resources and use homegrown ingredients as part of the menu and know the community will enjoy the ambiance.”
The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a meet-and-greet. Diners will be seated between the Doak House and the academy building at 6 p.m. and will be served soup as the first course at 6:15 p.m.
The main course will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by dessert of pumpkin sorbet. The menu will include pork loin stuffed with apples, cranberries and nuts, pork belly Brussel sprouts, curried pumpkin soup, red corn pudding, carrots, asparagus and potatoes. Homegrown peppers, made into jam, will be served with the hors d’oeuvres at the meet-and-greet. Honey from the beehives on the Doak House grounds will be spread over the pork loin and will be used as sweetener in the unsweet tea at the meal.
Meal preparers will accommodate special dietary requests.
“We are confident our guests will relish the change of pace offered by this uniquely constructed meal in a beautiful setting,” said Rush Bakshi, Rural Resources’ chef. “We are pleased to work closely with Tusculum on this event and anticipate this meal will create further interest among our guests in using homegrown ingredients in food prepared for their families and friends. This is a can’t-miss event for the community.”
After the meal, guests can enjoy the grounds with s’mores at the newly installed fire pit. That will give them an additional opportunity to converse with fellow guests and representatives from Tusculum and Rural Resources.
Wayne Thomas, dean of Tusculum’s College of Civic and Liberal Arts, will serve as emcee. Dr. Scott Hummel, the university’s president, will provide a welcome, and Dr. David Gonzalez, Tusculum’s director of bands, will lead a three-string quartet in the Doak House.
Noll will share further details about the grounds and explain the many new developments at the Doak House, including the growing of food and the construction of a new trail.
The meal, which is part of Tusculum’s homecoming celebration, costs $50 per person with proceeds benefiting the Doak House Museum and Rural Resources. Seating is limited. Attire is evening wear casual. To sign up, visit https://go.tusculum.edu/homecoming/2021-homecoming- registration-form/ and select Farm to Table among the list of events.
The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 19.