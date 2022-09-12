Dr. Troy Goodale

Dr. Troy Goodale, chair of the social sciences department and professor of political science, will present “9/11: Numbers of Notoriety, Day of Infamy” on Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Meen Center lecture hall on the Tusculum campus.

 Contributed/Tusculum University

GREENEVILLE — Learn more about one of the most horrific events in U.S. history and developments before and after it during a free presentation this week at Tusculum University.

