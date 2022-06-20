GREENEVILLE – Tusculum University will engage the community with a lecture series in June and August that will discuss the environment, particularly in the Appalachian region, from scientific, policy and historical perspectives.
The lectures will take place Tuesday, June 21, in the Meen Center lecture hall and Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Greene Technology Center. Tusculum’s Department of Social Sciences, which is sponsoring the series through the Appalachian Environmental Studies program, also welcomes participation via the Zoom virtual platform at https://tusculum.zoom.us/j/83145285352.
Each day’s presentations from a panel of four Tusculum faculty members will begin at 6 p.m. Following their presentations and discussion, the group will take questions from the audience. The event will conclude about 7:30 p.m. each day.Attendance both nights is free and open to all community and Tusculum family members.
“My colleagues and I are excited to have the opportunity to take a deep dive into the environment,” said Dr. Troy Goodale, professor of political science and chair of the department of social sciences, who has organized the series. “There are so many dimensions to examine, and we are pleased to enrich the personal lives of our audience through the discussions on these two evenings. We encourage everyone to join us.”
Here is the lineup of participants for the first night and the titles of their presentations:
Dr. Susan Monteleone, associate professor of biology, “Conservation Biology and Sustainable Development”
Dr. Conor Keitzer, assistant professor of natural sciences, “Natural History and the Appalachian Region”
Vicky Johnson- Bós, assistant professor of English, “Appalachian Literature and the Environment”Dr. Goodale, “Environmental Law and Politics”
The panelists and their presentation titles for the second night will be:
Dr. Angela Keaton, professor of history, “Appalachian History and the Environment”
Dr. Shelby Ward, adjunct professor of political science, “Environmental Political Theory: Understanding Space and Places in Appalachia”
Dr. Heather Henson-Ramsey, dean of the college of science, technology and mathematics, “Environmental Health Issues in Appalachia”
“The environment is a fascinating, multifaceted subject, and we are thrilled to have subject matter experts from many disciplines within Tusculum who will share information that will expand people’s horizons,” said Wayne Thomas, dean of the college of civic and liberal arts. “We look forward to connecting with community members and discussing the diverse topics with them.”
Email Goodale at tgoodale@tusculum.edu for more information.