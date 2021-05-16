The Kingsport Lions Club Turtle Derby is returning to J. Fred Johnson Stadium this year and organizers are excited to welcome community members back to the event.
Last year, the club had to think outside the box a bit to keep this long-standing Kingsport tradition alive and did so by hosting the first ever “virtual” turtle derby with a limited number of masked volunteers on hand to run it.
This year, the club will host the 75th annual turtle derby back at Dobyns-Bennett’s J. Fred Johnson Stadium on May 29 from 10 a.m. until noon.
The event is open and free to the public. However, COVID restrictions required by the Kingsport City Schools and the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association will include face masks and social distancing. In addition, this year’s event has a 300-spectator limited capacity.
This year’s turtle derby will also be live-streamed on the club’s Facebook page. To watch, simply tune in online at www.facebook.com/KingsportLions and click on the event link.
During the event, turtles will race down the track in a quest to be crowned the 2021 turtle derby champion. Businesses and individuals can sponsor one or more turtles in the derby for $50 each. Call (423) 677-3809 for details.
A boy’s and girl’s bicycle will be awarded at the conclusion of the derby.
Proceeds from the Kingsport Lions Club Turtle Derby are used for local sight conservation programs. Lions screen preschool and school-age children in Kingsport and Sullivan County for vision problems. The Kingsport Lions Club, in partnership with other local agencies, also provides vision screening for adults.