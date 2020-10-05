Even a pandemic couldn’t stop more than 300 area residents from lacing up their sneakers for this year’s Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Tri-Cities on Sept. 26, raising nearly $46,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support the Tri-Cities community has shown us, particularly during this difficult time,” said Cristie Lester, manager of the Walk. “The funds raised will help us support local families impacted by Alzheimer’s, while also allowing us to fund groundbreaking research projects focused on finding a cure.”
Team ETSU Sigma Kappa Gamma Lambda was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $3,150 for the cause.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease; it’s the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Tennessee alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 444,000 caregivers. In Virginia, more than 150,000 are living with Alzheimer’s with 467,000 people serving as their caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
Visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900 to learn more.
Community contributor Sarah McCarthy is director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Association.