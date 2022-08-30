JOHNSON CITY — Over 60 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the annual Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions.
The free event will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center.
All area high school students, prospective transfer students and their families are invited to attend.
Representatives of regional two- and four-year institutions will be present to discuss admission requirements, scholarships, academic programs, campus life and more.
“We know there have been a lot of disruptions in the past two years, and for many families, that has impacted higher education planning,” said Kristin Wright, associate director of admissions at ETSU. “The Tri-Cities College Fair is a great opportunity to have dozens of colleges come to you, so you can explore all of your options, ask questions and gain confidence in knowing the next steps.”
The Tri-Cities College Fair is partnering with StriveScan to make sharing student information with colleges fast and easy. Before the fair, students may create a free profile linked to a personalized barcode, which will save time by allowing students to skip filling out information cards by hand. These barcodes may be printed or displayed on a smartphone to be scanned by college representatives. To build a StriveScan profile, visit etsu.edu/admissions/tccf.
For more information, visit the website or contact ETSU Undergraduate Admissions at 423-439-4213 or admissions@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.