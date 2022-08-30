Tri-Cities College Fair

JOHNSON CITY — Over 60 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the annual Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

The free event will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center.

