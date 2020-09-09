The September meeting of the Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will celebrate history in more ways than usual. There will, of course, be Civil War history presented by a renown speaker. But the meeting will also serve to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the local round table itself.
The anniversary celebration begins at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14, in the Little Theater at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport. The featured program, presented by Frank O’Reilly, will highlight “Stonewall Jackson’s College Boys: The Liberty Hall Volunteers at Manassas.”
Check-in will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Guests should plan to arrive during this time to sign in at the reservations table, where temperature checks will be conducted. Face masks are required. Due to the state coronavirus guidelines, seating is limited to 50.
Following check-in, guests can then tour displays of Civil War relics and browse books for sale prior to the program. The book sale will feature a wide array of Civil War materials, including hardback books for $10, paperbacks for $5, CDs and DVDs for $2, and magazines for $1 (or 12 magazines for $10). There’ll also be cupcakes and bottled water available to enjoy.
At 6:30 p.m., guests can enter the theatre for a 30-minute video/audio history program about the Tri Cities Civil War Round Table presented by the group’s first president, George Salaita. O’Reilly’s program on Stonewall Jackson’s Liberty Hall Volunteers will follow.
About the featured speaker
Frank O’Reilly received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in American History with a concentration on Early American Military History and Civil War Studies before joining the National Park Service at the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.
He has appeared in documentaries, on CSPAN, and lectured extensively on military history to audiences around the world, including several conferences in the United Kingdom at Oxford. He served as the Sesquicentennial special events coordinator for the Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, and the Overland Campaign’s 150th anniversary commemorations. He has written numerous articles on the Civil War and Mexican War for national and international journals, as well as the introductions to several books. He released his first book, “Stonewall Jackson at Fredericksburg,” in 1993. His latest, “The Fredericksburg Campaign: Winter War on the Rappahannock,” received a 2003 nomination for the Pulitzer Prize in Letters. It was released by LSU Press in December 2002, and has won the 2002 Capital District (Albany, New York) Book Award; the 2003 James I. Robertson, Jr. Book Award; the 2004 Daniel Laney Book Award; and the 2004 Richard Barksdale Harwell Book Award. He is currently researching a book on the “Battle of Malvern Hill and the Seven Days’ Campaign.”
His Kingsport program will highlight the Liberty Hall Volunteers, founded at Washington College (now Washington & Lee University) in Lexington, Virginia. The company was the only college company in the Army of Northern Virginia to fight all the way from Manassas to Appomattox; and served as Company I, 4th Virginia Infantry, in the vaunted Stonewall Brigade. They came from all over the country, including soldiers from Arkansas and even Pennsylvania. Unlike most soldiers, the young men knew Thomas J. Jackson long before anyone ever thought of calling him Stonewall. In fact, they were the young men who made Jackson into a legend when they stood with him “like a stone wall” in the crisis on Henry House Hill on July 21, 1861.
History of the local round table
The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table is a non-partisan, non-profit, educational forum for promotion of knowledge, commemoration, and preservation of our American Civil War heritage.
A small group of men and women with a vision met on Feb. 21, 1990, to decide if a new Tri Cities Civil War Round Table would be feasible. In a short news release issued April 12, 1990, they said they were seeking people interested in “listening, studying and learning” about the Civil War, and any new members would become their charter members.
The group elected its first group of officers for 1990: George Salaita, president; Tom Daniel, vice-president; Cheryl Honeycutt, secretary-treasurer; and David Isaac, head greeter. Others on the first committee were: L.C. Angle, Colin Baxter, Tony Marion and Bob Taylor. Twenty-five others known to be charter members include: Bob and Ann Brown, Mary Carter, D. Chapman, Dick and Peggy Eddy, Shannon Elder, Robert and Carol Golla, Anna Horne, Richard Howard, Albert and Karen Long, Mark Mears, G. O’Neill, William Peace, Joe and Emma Poore, H. Waller, Robert Salyer, Ethyl Sawyer, Wesley Schultz, Tammy Sorrels, B. Strang and Malcolm Stroad.
These visionary men and women set out with a purpose of having experts speak about the Civil War and to “listen and learn.” They agreed to meet six times a year. They designed and had the TCCWRT banner made by Carter’s Art Shop; it is still in use today. The newsletter heading includes both North and South flags and says, “Founded in the 125th year after the end of the War of the Rebellion.”
First-year speakers included Richard McMurry, Jim Ogden, Earl Hess and Bud Robertson. For the first tour in 1991, the group chartered a bus and toured Appomattox. The group has continued to hold tours each year. This fall, the plan is to tour battlefield sites at Stones River, Spring Hill, Franklin and Nashville.
Meetings are open to any person who has an interest in the American Civil War, and new members are always welcome. For membership information, call Wayne Strong at (423) 323-2306 or email Ron Pendleton at ronpend20@gmail.com.
Members are invited to dine with the featured speaker at The Chop House prior to each program. This month’s dinner is limited to the first 10 people to request reservations. Send dinner reservation requests to Strong via email at trustwrks@aol.com or call (423) 323-2306.