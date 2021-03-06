Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will welcome world- renowned humanitarian Dr. Kenneth Rutherford to Kingsport on Monday for what’s being billed as a thought-provoking program for the entire community.
Rutherford, a professor in the department of political science at James Madison University, will discuss “America’s Buried History: Landmines in the Civil War.” Landmines are a subject Rutherford knows intimately. Personally.
The free program begins at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Center Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Rutherford began his international career in Africa as a Peace Corps volunteer in Mauritania, with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Senegal, and as a humanitarian relief officer in Kenya and Somalia.
In 1993, he was working as a humanitarian relief officer in Somalia when he himself was injured by a landmine. After a medical evacuation during which he nearly bled to death, his lower right leg was amputated in Kenya to save his life. His lower left leg was amputated a few years later, in 1997, in the United States.
“It was an experience that fundamentally altered my life for the good,” Rutherford said. “It crystallized my vision of what I believe I was put on this Earth to do.”
Rutherford is known for his decades of work in the landmine discipline. He is cofounder of the Landmine Survivors Network and escorted Princess Diana on her last humanitarian mission to visit landmine survivors in Bosnia-Herzegovina in August 1997, only three weeks before her death. He was a prominent leader in the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, which won the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize. After sharing the Nobel Prize, he wrote a history of Civil War explosive devices.
Despite the thousands of books published on the American Civil War, one aspect that has never received in-depth attention is the use of landmines and their effect on the war and beyond. Rutherford rectified that with “America’s Buried History: Landmines in the Civil War,” the first book devoted to a comprehensive analysis and history of the fascinating and important topic of landmines.
Rutherford brings together primary and other research from archives, museums and battlefields to demonstrate that the Civil War was the first military conflict in world history to see the widespread use of such weapons. His study contributes to the literature on one of the most fundamental, contentious and significant modern conventional weapons. According to careful estimates, by the early 1990s, landmines were responsible for more than 26,000 deaths each year worldwide.
“America’s Buried History” traces the development of landmines from their first use before the Civil War, to the early use of naval mines, through the establishment of the Confederacy’s Army Torpedo Bureau, the world’s first institution devoted to developing, producing and fielding mines in warfare. As Rutherford demonstrates, landmines transitioned from “tools of cowards” and “offenses against democracy and civilized warfare” to an accepted form of warfare.
In 2005, Rutherford went to Jordan on a Fulbright Fellowship, where he was appointed to the faculty at the University of Jordan and taught politics and researched disability rights. In 2006, he participated at the United Nations in New York City for the adoption for the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and in 2008 played a key role in the drafting of the Convention on Cluster Munitions that forever banned that category of weapons.
He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the congressionally mandated Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, which preserves and interprets the region’s significant Civil War battlefields and related historic sites. He also serves on the board of directors of Friendship Industries, which is the largest employer of people with disabilities in the Shenandoah Valley and the Doris M. Case Foundation that focuses on supporting conflict survivors in Colombia.
Rutherford has been published in numerous academic and policy journals, and has published five books, including “Humanitarianism Under Fire: The U.S. and U.N. Intervention in Somalia” and “Disarming States: The International Movement to Ban Landmines.”
He has received the Leadership in International Rehabilitation Award, presented by Northwestern University; the Survivor’s Assistance Award, presented by the Marshall Legacy Institute; the Everyday Hero Award, presented by United Airlines; the Humanitarian Award, from the UN Association of the USA Adopt-A-Minefield program presented by Paul McCartney; the Human Security Person of the Year Award, from the University of California-Irvine; and the Global Citizen of the Year from Roots of Peace.
Rutherford has presented in more than 35 countries, and testified before U.S. Congress and the United Nations in Geneva, New York and Vienna. He was a featured guest on “Oprah,” has appeared on numerous television and radio programs, and was profiled in “The Reader’s Digest.” In 2013, he was named one of the “100 most influential people in armed violence reduction” by Action on Armed Violence.
He is married with five children, and lives in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
The first 10 members of the Tri Cities Civil War Round Table who make reservations will have the opportunity to dine with the speaker at The Chop House prior to Monday’s program. Members should submit dinner reservations to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or call him at (423) 323-2306 for details.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, entry to the Renaissance Center for Monday’s program must be made through the back door. The theater is on the second floor. There will be temperature checks prior to entry, masks are required, and seating will be limited to every other row.