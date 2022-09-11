KINGSPORT — Historian A. Wilson “Will” Greene will present “The Good, The Bad, and the (Really) Ugly: Leaders and Leadership at the Petersburg Campaign” at the Sept. 12 Tri Cities Civil War Round Table.
The event will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, in Kingsport. Admission is free, and the program is open to the public. Doors open and seating starts at 6 p.m.
“There are several reasons why the Petersburg campaign is the least understood action in the Virginia theater of the Civil War. It’s a highly complex story that has generated relatively little published scholarship over the years,” Greene explained. “Moreover, much of the important landscape is not preserved and inaccessible to the public, making the campaign difficult to tour. And perhaps another reason is that so many of the commanders at Petersburg are unfamiliar to students of the war.”
Greene is a nationally recognized Civil War historian, author, and museum director. He served as
the director of the Association for the Preservation of Civil War Sites. Later, he became director of Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier in Petersburg, Virginia. He also served on the national oversight board for the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Over the years, Greene has made appearances on C-SPAN, providing sensible answers to some of the most contentious questions surrounding the beginning of the Petersburg campaign.
Among the fascinating questions he addresses are: Why did the Union Army fail to take Petersburg on June 15-16 when it clearly had taken Lee by surprise? What explains Grant’s disengagement from military operations throughout much of June and July 1864? Who is to blame for the disgraceful lack of leadership at the Battle of the Crater?
“My talk examines the composition and organization of the five armies that contended for Petersburg between June 1864 and April 1865 and introduces the audience to a number of the general officers who commanded elements of those armies. I rely largely on the descriptions and opinions of these men’s contemporaries, some of them lavish in their praise and others of them devilishly critical. My talk also evaluates the performance of these men on the fields of battle and their contributions to the outcome of the campaign. Photos of the officers accompany my presentation, presenting images that are either good, bad, or in at least one case, ‘really ugly,’” Greene said.
Greene was born on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Wheaton. In 1963, Greene’s parents took him to visit the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. That was the beginning of his lifelong interest in American Civil War history. He graduated from Florida State University and went on to earn a master’s degree in history from Louisiana State University.
He became the first director of the newly formed Association for the Preservation of Civil War Sites (or the Civil War Preservation Trust). Because he was a well-known Civil War historian, Greene was selected as a script reviewer for the 1993 feature film “Gettysburg.” A decade late, Greene was a historical adviser for the sequel film, “Gods and Generals.”
Greene began research for a three-volume history of the Petersburg campaign in 2007. Those books are under contract to be published by the University of North Carolina Press as part of their American Civil War series. Greene’s three volume series is titled “A Campaign of Giants —The Battle for Petersburg.”
Today, Greene lives with his wife, Maggie, in Walden, Tennessee. From there, he continues his research and writing on the American Civil War. He also continues to lead Civil War battlefield tours and lectures on Civil War topics across the county.
Members are invited to dine with the presenter at The Chop House in Kingsport at 5 p.m. the day of the program. Reservations are required; contact Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or call 423-323-2306.