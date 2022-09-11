Will Greene

Historian Will Greene will speak Monday, Sept. 12, during the Tri Cities Civil War Round Table in Kingsport.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — Historian A. Wilson “Will” Greene will present “The Good, The Bad, and the (Really) Ugly: Leaders and Leadership at the Petersburg Campaign” at the Sept. 12 Tri Cities Civil War Round Table.

The event will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, in Kingsport. Admission is free, and the program is open to the public. Doors open and seating starts at 6 p.m.

