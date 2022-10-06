James Morgan

Lifelong Civil War enthusiast James Morgan, whose tactical study of Ball’s Bluff is widely acknowledged as the definitive work on the battle, will speak Oct. 10 in Kingsport. The program is free and open to the public.

 Tri Cities Civil War Round Table

KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table is taking final steps for another in its series of programs relating to the American Civil War and Reconstruction.

Guest speaker James Morgan will present “The Battle of Ball’s Bluff” on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, in Kingsport. The presentation is free.

