Submitted by Wayne Strong
KINGSPORT — The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will explore “The Impulse of Victory: Ulysses S. Grant at Chattanooga” during its monthly program.
Historian, author and business executive David Alan Powell will present the lecture on Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., in Kingsport. The program is free and open to the public.
In “The Impulse of Victory,” Powell offers a detailed exploration of the Union Army’s six-week campaign for Chattanooga, explaining how Grant secured a Tennessee victory and a promotion.
Setting the stage
Following his disastrous defeat at the Battle of Chickamauga in September 1863, William Rosecrans gathered the remaining elements of the Army of the Cumberland in Chattanooga. There he was besieged by Braxton Bragg and the Army of Tennessee. With his normal supply line interdicted by Confederate troops occupying the left bank of the Tennessee River and Lookout Mountain, Rosecrans’ command, both men and animals, soon found themselves slowly starving.
Something had to be done — and the Lincoln administration acted decisively. First, it sent two army corps from the eastern theater under the command of Joseph Hooker to bolster Rosecrans’ supply hubs. More importantly, it directed Grant to bring large elements of the Army of the Tennessee to Chattanooga to relieve the Army of the Cumberland. Over the next two months, Grant would devise a plan to amalgamate George Thomas’ command, Hooker’s troops and units from Mississippi led by William Sherman into a fighting force strong enough to break the Confederate siege.
About the presenter
Powell, a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute with a bachelor’s degree in history, has published numerous articles in various magazines and more than 15 historical simulations of different battles.
For the past decade, his focus has been on the epic Battle of Chickamauga, and he is nationally recognized for his tours of that important battlefield. That study has yielded two books, “The Maps of Chickamauga” and “Failure in the Saddle,” and “The Chickamauga Campaign” trilogy featuring “A Mad Irregular Battle,” “Glory or the Grave” and “Barren Victory.”
His book, “Failure in the Saddle: Nathan Bedford Forrest, Joseph Wheeler, and the Confederate Cavalry in the Chickamauga Campaign,” won the 2011 Richard Harwell Award for the best book on a Civil War topic published in the previous year.
Powell’s “The Impulse of Victory: Ulysses S. Grant at Chattanooga” is a volume in The World of Ulysses S. Grant series, edited by John Marszalek and Timothy Smith. It purports not to be a definitive account of this most complex campaign, but instead to provide a focus on Grant in the context of a readable summary of the campaign informed by current scholarship.
About TCCWRT
TCCWRT is a nonpartisan, nonprofit educational forum for promotion of knowledge, commemoration and preservation of American Civil War heritage.
Those in attendance at Monday’s meeting will have an opportunity to sign up for the group’s spring tour, an April 28-May 1 trip to Charleston, South Carolina, to include stops at Kings Mountain and Cowpens (American Revolutionary War sites). Reservations are required.
TCCWRT members are invited to dine with the presenter at The Chop House in Kingsport at 5 p.m. the day of the program. Dinner reservation requests — and inquiries about the spring trip — should be emailed to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com, or call him at 423-323-2306.