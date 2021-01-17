Dr. Judkin Browning will present a free program highlighting “The Peninsula Campaign and the Seven Days Battle” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport.
Theater doors open Monday at 6 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.
Browning’s lecture on “The Peninsula Campaign and the Seven Days Battles” was filmed by C-Span on Feb. 28, 2017. He also authored a book, “The Seven Days’ Battles: The War Begins Anew, 1862,” about the pivotal campaign.
The Seven Days Battles describes a series of seven battles near Richmond over seven days from June 25 to July 1, 1862. During that time, Confederate General Robert E. Lee drove the invading Union Army of the Potomac, commanded by Major General George B. McClellan, away from Richmond and into a retreat down the Virginia peninsula. Both sides suffered thousands of casualties.
Browning, who currently serves as the director of graduate studies in the Department of History at Appalachian State University, earned his bachelor’s degree in history at Florida State University in 1996 and a master’s in public history at North Carolina State University in 1999. He completed his doctorate at the University of Georgia in 2006. He has written on the effects of Union military occupation on the local whites, African Americans, Union soldiers, and northern benevolent societies that experienced or participated in the occupation of eastern North Carolina. His history of the Seven Days Battles reassesses thecampaign and the reasons for its ultimate outcome. Browning is also editor of the “New Perspectives on the Civil War Era” series at the University of Georgia Press.
He is currently working on three projects. One explores the long-term effects of battle on soldiers, their families and the communities from which they hailed, using the 24th Michigan and the 26th North Carolina Regiments as case studies. In another project, he is engaging in a comprehensive examination of North Carolina deserters during the Civil War, attempting to strip away the myths and legends in order to present a more nuanced study of who they were and their motivations for abandoning the Confederate army. In the third project, for which he was awarded an
American Council of Learned Societies Collaborative Research Fellowship (with Tim Silver), he is co-authoring “An Environmental History of the Civil War.”
Members of the Tri Cities Civil War Roundtable usually dine with the speaker prior to the program. However, due to the pandemic, the dinner portion will not be held this month.
The Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center St. in Kingsport. Because of the pandemic, entry to the building must be made through the back door; the theater is on the second floor. Seating is limited to 50 on the floor with overflow seating available in the balcony. Precautions, including temperature checks, mandatory face coverings and socially distanced seating, will be enforced.