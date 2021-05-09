Author and historian Rick Hatcher will be the featured speaker during Monday’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table program in Kingsport.
Hatcher will discuss the “Wilson’s Creek Campaign and the Men Who Fought It,” beginning at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Center Theater. The program is free and open to the public.
The Battle of Wilson’s Creek, also known as Oak Hills, was fought 10 miles southwest of Springfield, Missouri, in August 1861. Named for the stream that bisects the battlefield, it was a reflection of the bitter struggle between Union and Southern forces during the first year of the Civil War for control of Missouri and its strategic position on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Both sides suffered heavy losses in the battle.
Hatcher retired as historian for Fort Sumter-Fort Moultrie National Historical Park in 2015. During his 50 years with the National Park Service, he worked at Richmond National Battlefield Park, Gulf Islands National Seashore, Colonial National Historical Park, Kings Mountain National Military Park, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield in Missouri, and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site.
Currently, he operates Richard Hatcher Research and Tours, LLC, and works part-time at the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon in Charleston, South Carolina. He has written or co-authored numerous publications, including “63 Days in Charleston,” “The First Shot” and entries for “The South Carolina Encyclopedia” and “Wilson’s Creek, The Second Major Battle of the Civil War and the Men Who Fought It.” His latest publication on the history of Fort Sumter, “Thunder in the Harbor,” is scheduled for publication in the fall of 2021.
He was a member of the Civil War Roundtable of the Ozarks and is past president and a member of the Charleston CWRT. He is a co-founding member of the Fort Sumter CWRT, where he is a member of the board.
Doors open and seating begins at 6 p.m. Entry to the Renaissance Center must be made through the back door; the theater is on the second floor.
COVID-19 safety practices, including the taking of temperatures, the wearing of face masks, and socially distanced seating (every other row will be roped off) are still in effect for the event.