Submitted by Wayne Strong
The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will welcome Dr. Gene Schmiel to Kingsport this week for a special program highlighting Union General Jacob Dolson Cox.
Schmiel will speak Monday at 7 p.m. in Room 239 of the Kingsport Renaissance Center. The event is free and open to the public; face masks are optional.
The program will focus on “Jacob Cox and the Battle of Franklin: The Victory of the Citizen-Soldier.” Cox was a bit of a Renaissance Man — a lawyer, politician, corporate executive, educator, author and a Civil War general who found himself embroiled in a long-lasting dispute over who deserved credit for the Union victory at Franklin.
“President Kennedy’s saying, ‘Victory has many fathers, but defeat is an orphan,’ can certainly be applied to the Union Army at the Battle of Franklin. That battle on Nov. 30, 1864, was a key event leading to ultimate Union victory in the West. Not surprisingly, Union Commanding Gen. John Schofield, 4th corps commander David Stanley, 23rd corps commander Jacob Cox, Col. Emerson Opdycke, and others claimed some credit for this Union victory,” Schmiel says.
“Jacob Cox was one of the best ‘political generals’ in the Union army. This former theology student performed so well during the war that General Sherman offered him a brigadier generalship. After the war, Cox was governor of Ohio, secretary of the interior, president of both the Wabash Railroad and the University of Cincinnati, and a renowned Civil War historian. His writings on the Battle of Franklin are a key part of the memory of the battle and what really happened. This talk will describe Cox’s life, the background of the battle, what ‘really happened,’ and who deserves credit for the Union victory.”
Schmiel, the presenter, is a student of the Civil War and a retired U.S. Department of State foreign service officer, who served as an assistant professor of history at St. Francis University in Pennsylvania before joining the foreign service. He served in five countries, including time as the charge d’affaires in U.S. embassies in Iceland and Djibouti, and as consul general in Mombasa, Kenya. He holds a Ph.D. from Ohio State University.
His book, “Citizen-General: Jacob Dolson Cox and the Civil War Era,” was published in 2014 by Ohio University Press. The book, a History Book Club selection, was deemed “best biography of the year” by Civil War Books and Authors website. In 2020, Schmiel published the first three of his “Civil War Personalities, 50 At a Time” series: “Civil War Trailblazers and Troublemakers,” “Civil War Rogues, Rascals, and Rapscallions” and “Civil War ‘Political Generals’ of the Blue and Grey.” The books include short bios of characters who made the Civil War era colorful and fascinating. Each bio is accompanied by period photographs, drawings or political cartoons, and sometimes by maps by the renown Hal Jespersen. In 2019, Schmiel published two books: “Ohio Heroes of the Battle of Franklin” and “Lincoln, Antietam and a Northern Lost Cause.”
He currently resides in Gainesville, Virginia, with his wife, Bonnie Kathryn. They co-authored a book called “Welcome Home: Who Are You; Tales of a Foreign Service Family.” It and his other books are featured on his amazon.com author’s page.
TCCWRT is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, educational forum for the promotion of knowledge, commemoration and preservation of American Civil War heritage. Meetings are always open to the general public; visitors are always welcome. TCCWRT members who make reservations are invited to dine with the presenter at the Chop House in Kingsport prior to the program. Send dinner reservations to Wayne Strong at [email protected] or call 423-323-2306.