The Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will look a little different this year.
The sixth annual event, scheduled for Sept. 12, will give climbers the opportunity to tackle the Last Great Colosseum: Bristol Motor Speedway.
“By relocating our event to a large outdoor facility and by implementing procedures, including hand sanitizing stations, social distancing and masks being worn in common areas, we are planning the event with safety at the forefront,” a press release issued Wednesday said.
The event consists of individuals climbing 110 floors, the height of the World Trade Center. Each climber carries an ID tag of a fallen hero from 9/11, and rings a bell to announce the name of that hero.
“The Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an opportunity for anyone in the community to demonstrate respect and admiration for these courageous (individuals) who gave their lives trying to save others. We are excited to work with Bristol Motor Speedway to show the community that we will never forget,” said Climb Coordinator Andrew Catron.
Since the event’s inception in the Tri-Cities, nearly $150,000 has been raised for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Proceeds benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs provided by the NFFF to support our nation’s fallen firefighters.
“We are honored to have Bristol Motor Speedway serve as the location for this year’s Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager for Bristol Motor Speedway.
“We are proud to do our part to help pay tribute and remember all of the men and women who selflessly gave their lives while trying to save others at the World Trade Center on that fateful September day in 2001.”
The Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place Saturday, Sept. 12. Climber check-in begins at 7 a.m. with opening ceremonies slated for 9 a.m.
The event is limited to 343 climbers, and no onsite registration will be offered. Anyone interested in participating must register online at http://events.firehero.org/tricities. Registration will remain open until the 343 slots are filled.
Those who want to support the event, without the climb, can do so by donating online. There are also sponsorship opportunities available.