Submitted by
Alyssa Justice
ABINGDON, Va. — A major new partnership and initiative between the Virginia Museum of Animal Art and the William King Museum of Art will bring to Abingdon a significant assemblage of animal art collected by Gene and Anne Worrell.
For more than 30 years, the Worrells nurtured a passion for a range of artworks depicting wildlife, creating a private collection that ranks among the finest devoted to the genre. Housed in the Worrell’s Charlottesville headquarters on idyllic grounds once owned by Peter and Thomas Jefferson, the collection of two- and three-dimensional art was neither widely known nor seen. In its eventual new home at the William King Museum of Art, the collection will not only be accessible to visitors, but it will pay tribute to Gene and Anne Worrell’s roots in the Tri-Cities region.
“This is by far the largest and most important gift the museum has received. Simply put, it is transformative,” said Betsy K. White, director of the William King Museum of Art. “The partnership represents an astounding collection that will enable the William King Museum of Art to reach its full potential in service to our region. Coinciding with the renovation of the museum’s 20-acre campus, this gift celebrates the intersection of art and nature, offering endless opportunities for educational programming to reach the broadest audiences. We are honored and grateful.”
Gene Worrell was born and raised in Bristol, where he met Anne Rowell, an alumna of Virginia Intermont College. They lived for many years in Bristol, where they started the Virginia Tennessean in 1949, which soon after merged with the Bristol Herald Courier. The Worrells moved to Charlottesville in 1970, continuing their attachment to the Tri-Cities area by restoring a home in Abingdon’s historic district, which they enjoyed as a Southwest Virginia retreat.
The Virginia Museum of Animal Art was created as a private philanthropic foundation. The Worrells’ heirs and foundation board members made the decision to establish a collaborative partnership with the William King Museum of Art to benefit the communities of Southwest Virginia and visitors to the region.
“My grandparents grew up immersed in the natural world through outdoor activities,” said Shannon Worrell. “Gene told many stories about early adventures in the mountains and rivers of Southwest Virginia. His grandparents taught him to enjoy its beauty and resources through fishing, hunting, riding and farming. Anne loved the artistic hub of Abingdon and brought all of us grandchildren here to visit Barter Theater and The Highlands Festival. I can’t imagine a better home for this collection. I’m particularly excited to watch the visionary staff at William King Museum of Art expand their education programs to foster generational respect for all living things as well as the cultural and natural assets of Appalachia.”
Among the highlights of the collection are two paintings by Canadian master artist Robert Bateman: “The Wise One” (1986) and “Tembo” (1990). Rosa Bonheur, the first woman to receive France’s Legion of Honour, is represented by the imposing “King of the Desert” (1896). Alexander Koester’s “Ducks” was once owned by Louis Comfort Tiffany; its most recent public showing was at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in tandem with a Tiffany-focused exhibition. Multiple paintings by American artist John Schoenherr, well-known for his 1988 Caldecott Medal-winning illustrations for Jane Yolen’s “Owl Moon,” are also included.
Sculpture, too, is part of the Virginia Museum of Animal Art collection, and multiple monumental bronzes will grace the grounds of the William King Museum of Art, including work by Bart Walter, Louise Peterson and Walter Matia.
“The dynamic and diverse paintings and sculptures collected by Gene and Anne Worrell will create a must-see attraction in Abingdon,” said David Thomas, the museum’s board of trustees’ president.
“Enhanced by the museum’s leading-edge educational programs, animal art exhibitions will draw large audiences to our community and contribute to a heightened understanding and respect for wildlife conservation and the natural world,” Thomas said.
William King Museum of Art is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free.
Visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005 to learn more or for an event schedule.