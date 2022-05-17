Submitted by Jill Williams
TOWNSEND — The Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games, a celebration of Scottish culture and history, will take place May 21-22 in its new home at the Townsend Visitor Center (7906 East Lamar Alexander Parkway).
The celebration features 57 clans and historical societies, Celtic entertainment, children’s activities, competitions, food vendors and a variety of demonstrations.
Featuring local and national performers, the two-day festival offers multiple stages for music and historical, cultural and educational presentations. Scotch tasting seminars feature a bit of history and humor, and the Border Collie demonstrations are guaranteed to amaze onlookers with their herding abilities and intense gaze.
Competitions include the hammer throw or caber toss, spirited celebrations from Highland dancers, a medley of bands including bagpipes and drummers, and clan challenges like the kilted mile run, the battle axe competition and the bonniest knees contest.
“The Scottish Festival allows people of all ages to enjoy a culture they don’t normally immerse themselves in and pays homage to the Scots Irish people that settled in the hills of eastern Tennessee during the 18th century,” board member Keith Austin said. “It’s a much-anticipated event and we’re thrilled to be able to hold it in 2022 in a new and larger event space.”
Gates open to the public at 8 a.m. each day. Multiple ticket pass options are available from $15 to $35, depending on the day and time. Admission is free to children 15 and under with a paying adult. First responders, seniors, veterans, active-duty military and students receive a discounted rate with a valid ID.
Visit https://smokymountaingames.org/ for a complete schedule of events.